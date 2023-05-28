Deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station under investigation

May. 28, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is a dead and a suspect in custody following a shooting at a Colorado Springs-area gas station overnight.

El Paso County deputies responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven off of B-Street and South Academy and found the victim suffering severe injuries.

“Upon arrival, the female victim of a shooting was contacted and transported to a local hospital. Tragically, the victim succumbed to her injuries,” said Cassandra Sebastian with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

When 11 News got on scene, crime tape surrounded the 7-Eleven, as well as the Stratmoor Hills fire station down the street. 11 News is working to learn how both scenes are connected.

Neighbors living in the area of Fay Drive and Jersey Lane in Widefield, across the interstate from the shooting scene, reported seeing heavy law enforcement activity in the area. The sheriff’s office later confirmed that was where they located the suspect.

“El Paso County detectives have been on multiple scenes, and recently developed leads leading to the identification of a person of interest in the shooting. That person was contacted on Fay Drive ... brought in for questioning without incident and has been booked in the El Paso County jail on first-degree murder charges,” Sebastian said.

The area where the shooting occurred was buzzing with law enforcement for several hours. The 7-Eleven reopened to customers late Sunday morning.

Neither the victim or suspect has been identified at this time, and it’s unknown what, if any, sort of relationship they had.

