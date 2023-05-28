2 inmates escaped prison after hiding in dumpster, officials say

An ODRC spokesperson said investigations revealed that the pair escaped the prison after hiding in a dumpster.
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A pair of inmates who escaped an Ohio prison did so after hiding in a dumpster, according to state authorities.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) released details on Friday in the investigation into 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie and 46-year-old James Lee. The two escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima last week.

WOIO reported the inmates escaped last Tuesday.

Police said they arrested Lee in a stolen car on Wednesday.

Lee was convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize Counties.

Gillespie was convicted for murder in Paulding County. Officials said he remains on the loose.

Prison officials said Gillespie should be considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Officials also confirmed they have placed four employees, three corrections officers and a major, on paid administrative leave while the department’s internal investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Gillespie’s daughter posted a video begging for her father to turn himself in.

A reward of more than $20,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKTV 11 News had the chance to tour Casa Bonita before it reopened on 5/26/23.
Casa Bonita in Colorado set to reopen as we take a look inside the renovated and historic restaurant
A large law enforcement presence at a Colorado Springs home blocked off part of Fillmore Street...
Man arrested following stand-off situation with law enforcement in Colorado Springs Friday
Colorado Springs Police are investigating after one person was reportedly shot following a...
2 injured in self-reported shooting north of downtown Colorado Springs Friday night
Breaking News Alert.
Two people hospitalized after being struck by lightning at Colorado Springs golf course
Larry Fuller was a father of four when he was shot and killed in Colorado.
Arrest made in Colorado cold case for father of 4 more than 14 years later

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Fight still ahead for Texas’ Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
Cars drive through the first turn to start the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Rosenqvist leads at halfway point of Indianapolis 500; Palou crashes on pit road
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally
The scene on B-Street and South Academy on May 28, 2023.
Deadly shooting at Colorado Springs-area gas station under investigation