One injured following fight, shooting in north of downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police are investigating after one person was reportedly shot following a...
Colorado Springs Police are investigating after one person was reportedly shot following a fight near a business off Tremont & W Van Buren Streets Friday evening.(Grace Kraemer)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was hospitalized following an fight that ended in a shooting in a neighborhood just southeast of I-25 and Fillmore in Colorado Springs Friday evening.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News that officers were called to the area of a commercial business just west of the intersection of Tremont and West Van Buren Streets on reports of a shooting around 6:50 p.m. Police say there, officers found both the suspect and victim down near Monument Creek, with the victim suffering one gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital, and at last check was reported as “stable.”

CSPD also tells 11 News that the man that called the shooting in was the one who pulled the trigger. It’s unclear if any charges have been filed, as police tell us the investigation is in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 11 News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence at a Colorado Springs home blocked off part of Fillmore Street...
Road closed near Colorado Springs home with large law enforcement presence Friday
Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Colorado law enforcement searching for missing Indigenous woman
Breaking News Alert.
Two people hospitalized after being struck by lightning at Colorado Springs golf course
Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly trying meet up with teenage girl
But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.
Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby

Latest News

Strong storms possible this afternoon
Fewer Storms This Weekend
WATCH: Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade gets ‘stamp of approval’ from city as Colorado Springs certifies election results
Breaking News Alert.
Two people hospitalized after being struck by lightning at Colorado Springs golf course
KKTV 11 News had the chance to tour Casa Bonita before it reopened on 5/26/23.
Casa Bonita in Colorado set to reopen as we take a look inside the renovated and historic restaurant