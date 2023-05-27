One injured following fight, shooting in north of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was hospitalized following an fight that ended in a shooting in a neighborhood just southeast of I-25 and Fillmore in Colorado Springs Friday evening.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News that officers were called to the area of a commercial business just west of the intersection of Tremont and West Van Buren Streets on reports of a shooting around 6:50 p.m. Police say there, officers found both the suspect and victim down near Monument Creek, with the victim suffering one gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital, and at last check was reported as “stable.”

CSPD also tells 11 News that the man that called the shooting in was the one who pulled the trigger. It’s unclear if any charges have been filed, as police tell us the investigation is in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 11 News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.