Cat, kittens rescued from trash compactor in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A cat and her kittens were rescued from a trash compactor in Pueblo after veterinary clinic employees noticed the feline family starting to spend more and more time playing in it.

Employees at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s (HSPPR) Pueblo Wellness Clinic had been seeing and feeding the cat and her two kittens, but they told shelter representatives that their concerns started to increase last week when they noticed the growing kittens playing in the compactor near the PetSmart the clinic operates out of.

Shelter representatives said the team at the clinic set a trap for the cats, and within half a day, they’d all been humanely trapped and brought to the shelter “for safe keeping.” Because the clinic employees had been keeping an eye on them, employees at the shelter said the cats were all relatively healthy.

As of Friday night, the kittens had been placed into a foster home, and their mom had already been adopted out to her new family.

