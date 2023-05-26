Two people hospitalized after being struck by lightning at Colorado Springs golf course
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were struck by lightning at a Colorado Springs golf course Friday afternoon.
According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, this happened around 3:40 Friday afternoon at Valley Hi Golf Course. Both people struck were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.
11 News has a crew en route to Valley Hi Golf Course. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.