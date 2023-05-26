Toxic trains: What’s really loaded on board trains rolling through Colorado Springs

Under current law, railroads are not required to provide a heads up of what’s on board a train at any given time.
By Matt Kroschel
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:01 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every day, tons of hazardous materials roll right through Southern Colorado unnoticed by most, with trains transporting everything from crude oil to radioactive material on state railways.

However, as 11 News Anchor Matt Kroschel learned when asking how HAZMAT crews prepare for rail accidents, first responders usually don’t learn what’s on board these trains until after a potential rail incident occurs.

“We rarely get notified about particular chemicals that are coming through the city,” John Roy with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

If an incident were to occur in a five-county area surrounding Colorado Springs, the city’s HAZMAT team would be some of the first to respond. These teams train for situations like this, but under current law, they’re acting at a disadvantage when they occur.

“We are running through these scenarios every single day,” Roy said. “We pick a random chemical and we say, ‘how would we plan for this sort of event?’”

Since the State Termination Act of the mid ‘90s, federal law abolished the Interstate Commerce Commission. With it, a lot of the oversight went away, and under current law, railroads are not required to provide a heads up of what’s on board a train at any given time. Both HAZMAT crews and state regulators cannot tell at any one point what’s loaded on board these trains, and they say that that information would make preparing for potential incidents a lot easier.

“Larger scale,” Roy said, “I don’t think it would be bad for the public to understand what’s going through our city.”

Following the East Palestine Ohio train derailment, a new federal bi-partisan effort is underway to help states like Colorado better respond to these crashes. The proposed act would force a top-to-bottom review of the nation’s railway system, increase funding for HAZMAT teams, increase penalties for rail safety regulation violations and force an increase in inspections.

11 News reached out to BNSF, which operates almost all train traffic through our region, with questions related to this report. The company did not respond to multiple requests for a response.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Colorado law enforcement searching for missing Indigenous woman
Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly trying meet up with teenage girl
But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.
Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby
Sariah Cottle reported her dog Mikah (left) missing 10 years ago. Cottle was notified that...
Custody questions arise after multiple owners try to claim missing Colorado Springs dog
Barr Trail trailhead sign.
Arrest papers released for a man who reportedly stabbed driver more than 20 times near popular Manitou Springs trail

Latest News

5.26.23
More Storms Friday
One of the many pieces on display at Library 21C in Colorado Springs.
HeArt and hope: Colorado Springs exhibit showcases healing effects of artwork for foster kids
WATCH-- Toxic trains: Preparing for possible rail accidents
5.26.23
Storm chances today