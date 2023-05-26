Suspect possibly shot following home invasion overnight in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was potentially shot by the resident of a home in northeast Colorado Springs that police said was broken into late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion on Cumberland Street, in a neighborhood near North Union and Austin Bluffs, at around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, police said they learned that three masked men had entered the home through an unlocked back door while the resident was letting their dogs out.

Officials said at some point, two of the suspects returned to their vehicle while one remained inside the home with a firearm. The resident confronted the remaining suspect and fired at least one shot that police said possibly hit the suspect.

All three suspects then left in an unknown vehicle, and local hospitals were notified about the situation. The identities of all three suspects were still unknown as of Friday morning.

