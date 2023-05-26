Road closed near Colorado Springs home with large law enforcement presence Friday

A large law enforcement presence at a Colorado Springs home blocked off part of Fillmore Street Friday.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is working to learn more about a large law enforcement presence, including a tactical vehicle, at a Colorado Springs home Friday.

11 News first received reports from several viewers of a potential standoff situation at a home near Fillmore and Hancock just before 10 a.m.

When 11 News crews arrived on scene shortly after, several unmarked vehicles and individuals in marked vests were in the area. Crews on scene also saw a man in handcuffs at one point, but he was released after a short period of time.

Marked CSPD units arrived on scene soon after, and a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department told 11 News just after 11 a.m. that their officers had been called out to assist with a parole situation after a suspect ran back into the house.

Our crews on scene said Fillmore going both ways in the area was blocked off at around 11:10 a.m. This is a developing situation.

