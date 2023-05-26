Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade gets ‘stamp of approval’ from city as Colorado Springs certifies election results

Yemi Mobolade will be the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade will be the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade will be the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs.(Katelyn Quisenberry)
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs mayoral run-off election has officially been certified.

Yemi Mobolade will be the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs.

City administration sat down Friday morning to clarify voter turnout and sign printed results.

“The certification just really puts that stamp of approval on this whole electoral college process,” Mayor-Elect of Colorado Springs, Yemi Mobolade, said.

KKTV was the only local media there when the election was certified.

The clerk’s office has been checking all the ballots since election day.

“And now we are done- everything has been counted that was countable,” Sarah Johnson, City Clerk, said. “And it is time to canvas or certify the election, which is what we did with the mayor.”

The city clerk told 11 News the city saw more people vote during the run-off election than the initial election on April 4th. She says with only two candidates; decision-making was easier. While there were many ballots to count, voter turnout was still less than forty percent.

The transfer of power from current Mayor Suthers to Yemi Mobolade will now begin.

11 News spoke with Colorado Spring’s upcoming mayor, who said the transfer process has already been happening for weeks.

“I’ve been having a weekly meeting with the current mayor,” Mobolade said. “I’ve met with multiple city directors. I’ve actually started the transition plan with many of the city directors. I had a meeting with about 20 team members yesterday.”

“You’re happy that it’s concluded and that we have a mayor that’s it was a smooth transition into power unlike what you sometimes see across the world,” Johnson said.

Mobolade will be sworn in on Tuesday, June 6th, at the Pioneers Museum. All are welcome to attend. 11 News will stream the event on our website.

“I am looking forward to just getting started on this job,” Mobolade said. “And starting to get to work on behalf of our residents.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Colorado law enforcement searching for missing Indigenous woman
Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly trying meet up with teenage girl
But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.
Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby
Sariah Cottle reported her dog Mikah (left) missing 10 years ago. Cottle was notified that...
Custody questions arise after multiple owners try to claim missing Colorado Springs dog
Barr Trail trailhead sign.
Arrest papers released for a man who reportedly stabbed driver more than 20 times near popular Manitou Springs trail

Latest News

KKTV 11 News had the chance to tour Casa Bonita before it reopened on 5/26/23.
Casa Bonita in Colorado set to reopen as we take a look inside the renovated and historic restaurant
WATCH: Getting an inside look at Casa Bonita in Colorado before the iconic restaurant reopens!
Larry Fuller was a father of four when he was shot and killed in Colorado.
Arrest made in Colorado cold case for father of 4 more than 14 years later
Emilia Rodriguez, 21, was one of five suspects arrested on attempted murder charges in...
5 arrested on attempted murder charges in Pueblo gang-related drive-by shootings