K-9 shot, killed while searching for suspect: ‘He gave his life’

A police dog named Santos was shot and killed in North Carolina while searching for a suspect...
A police dog named Santos was shot and killed in North Carolina while searching for a suspect on Friday.(Wake County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office reports a K-9 named Santos was shot and killed early Friday morning in the line of duty.

The sheriff’s office said Santos and his handler were called to assist Knightdale police with a search for a suspect.

However, while a deputy, the K-9, and a Knightdale police officer were tracking, Santos was fatally wounded.

According to WITN, Santos was accidentally shot by a responding officer.

He was rushed to an emergency clinic but unfortunately died.

“We want to thank the veterinarians who did everything they could to help save him,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Santos was a German shepherd who was skilled in tracking and protecting his handler with a fierce determination, authorities said.

“He gave his life to ensure the safety of deputies and the residents of Wake County,” the sheriff’s office said.

Santos joined the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. Authorities said he was the longest-serving K-9 for the sheriff’s office.

“We mourn the loss of K-9 Santos, and thank him for his loyalty and service,” the sheriff’s office shared.

According to multiple reports, the suspect was eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting a public officer.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

