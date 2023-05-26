Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.(Hao / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Colorado law enforcement searching for missing Indigenous woman
Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly trying meet up with teenage girl
But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.
Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby
Sariah Cottle reported her dog Mikah (left) missing 10 years ago. Cottle was notified that...
Custody questions arise after multiple owners try to claim missing Colorado Springs dog
Barr Trail trailhead sign.
Arrest papers released for a man who reportedly stabbed driver more than 20 times near popular Manitou Springs trail

Latest News

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LIVE: White House welcomes college basketball champions
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming
Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick...
Berlin police investigate Roger Waters for possible incitement over concert outfit