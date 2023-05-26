Casa Bonita ‘beta-testing’ as iconic Colorado restaurant set to open again

Casa Bonita in Lakewood, CO 5/26/23.
Casa Bonita in Lakewood, CO 5/26/23.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s iconic and historic restaurant Casa Bonita is reopening but will be ‘beta-testing!”

An email blast issued by the restaurant on Friday explained there would be limited dinner hours and that their guests will be pulled exclusively from their email lists, with no walk-ins allowed.

CLICK HERE to be put on the list!

KKTV 11 News had the chance to tour the restaurant on Friday, expect more coverage during our newscasts with the full story on 11 News at 10.

Want a chance to be among the first to experience Casa Bonita? Sign up at CasaBonitaDenver.com. While beta-testing...

Posted by Casa Bonita on Friday, May 26, 2023

