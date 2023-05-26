Casa Bonita ‘beta-testing’ as iconic Colorado restaurant set to open again

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s iconic and historic restaurant Casa Bonita is reopening but will be ‘beta-testing!”

An email blast issued by the restaurant on Friday explained there would be limited dinner hours and that their guests will be pulled exclusively from their email lists, with no walk-ins allowed.

KKTV 11 News had the chance to tour the restaurant on Friday, expect more coverage during our newscasts with the full story on 11 News at 10.

Want a chance to be among the first to experience Casa Bonita? Sign up at CasaBonitaDenver.com. While beta-testing... Posted by Casa Bonita on Friday, May 26, 2023

