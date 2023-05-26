Arrest made in Colorado cold case for father of 4 more than 14 years later

Larry Fuller was a father of four when he was shot and killed in Colorado.
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IGNACIO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators announced Friday that an arrest has been made related to the death of a Colorado man on New Years Day in 2009.

Officials said Larry Fuller, 49, was shot and killed less than two hours into the New Year when walking home from a bar in Ignacio. Investigators believe that Fuller’s death may have been the result of an altercation at the bar earlier that night.

Last Thursday, 38-year-old David Hendren was arrested at the Navajo Nation in Arizona. He is facing first-degree murder charges related to Fuller’s death and made his first court appearance Friday morning (5/26).

Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials said the Ignacio Police Department requested that CBI become the lead agency in the investigation earlier this year after they’d been assisting since Fuller’s death. CBI said that Hendren’s identification and arrest after years of investigation was a joint effort between CBI and the Navajo Nation Police Department, Ignacio Police Department, La Plata County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Ute Police Department.

As of Friday afternoon, Hendren was awaiting extradition to Durango by the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office.

