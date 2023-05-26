5 arrested on attempted murder charges in Pueblo gang-related drive-by shootings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police announced Friday that a woman and four teenagers had been arrested related to a series of gang related drive-by shootings police said they started investigating late last year.

According to police, Pueblo PD’s Gang Unit began investigating a total of four incidents in December of 2022. Officials said suspects were identified using “several investigative techniques” and five suspects are now in custody.

The adult suspect, 21-year-old Emilia Rodriguez, is facing three counts of attempted murder and an Illegal Discharge of Firearm charge. Rodriguez is pictured at the top of this article.

The teenage suspects and the charges they face are as follows:

- 17-year-old male suspect - 11 counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of Firearm

- 15-year-old male suspect- 11 counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of Firearm

- 14-year-old male suspect- Seven counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of Firearm

- 17-year-old male suspect- Ten counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Officials said that the incidents are related to the FTF (Feed The Family) street gang. This is still an ongoing investigation. Police said other possibly related incidents are also under investigation, and further charges and arrests are possible.

