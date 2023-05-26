48th Territory Days rolling into Old Colorado City, record numbers anticipated

11 News this Morning at 6 am
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The wait is almost over before the 48th annual Territory Days makes its way to Old Colorado City.

“It’s going to be a big weekend. We’ve got over 300 vendors here, 30 bands playing on 3 stages, lots of great festival foods, tons of stuff to do for the kids, and best of all, admissions are free,” said Jim Wear, organizer of the event.

Territory Days is the longest standing and largest street fair in Colorado Springs. It stretches down 23rd-27th on Colorado Avenue for 4 blocks of fun.

“Very well attended event, lots of great stuff and the weather is supposed to be really good this weekend so we’re looking for some record-breaking crowd,” said Wear. “Last year, we were a little down on vendors coming out of Covid after 2 years of being shut down, this year we are back to full capacity.”

If you’ve been to Territory Days before, you probably know parking can be an issue.

“If you haven’t been here, you want to come early to get a parking spot  or ride the free shuttle from Coronado High School down here provided by the Old Colorado City associates, the Merchants Association here that owns the event.”

The first free shuttle leaves the Coronado High School at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday.

