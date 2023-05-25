WATCH: Fort Carson honoring fallen soldiers with memorial ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - With Memorial Day weekend approaching, Fort Carson is honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a memorial ceremony starting at 10 a.m.

The service will be held at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial located at Kit Carson Park. The park is near gate 1.

“Since 2004, Fort Carson has commemorated soldiers from the Mountain Post who have lost their lives fighting in support of overseas contingency operations that began in 2003. A total of 403 names of fallen military servicemen and women are inscribed on the memorial stones,” the post said.

No new names are being inscribed this year, Fort Carson added.

Watch the ceremony honoring these fallen heroes

