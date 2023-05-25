Social Security could be delayed due to debt impasse

The United States is just days out from a potentially devastating debt default if Congress fails to act to raise the borrowing limit. (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If President Joe Biden and House Republicans can’t agree to lift the debt ceiling, senior citizens could be among the first to feel the impact.

The U.S. Treasury Department says if it can’t borrow more money, it won’t be able to pay the nation’s bills as soon as June 1.

The batch of Social Security payments scheduled to be sent out on June 2 goes to the oldest and most vulnerable recipients.

People who enrolled more recently get their payments later in the month.

About 40% of recipients rely almost entirely on Social Security payments for food, housing and essentials.

Federal workers and military members’ paychecks could be impacted as well.

It is unknown how the Treasury Department would prioritize payments.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Colorado law enforcement searching for missing Indigenous woman
Barr Trail stabbing
‘You would never think something like that would happen here’: Hikers speak out after stabbing near Manitou Springs trail
Samuel Nugent and the bike he could be riding.
Colorado Springs police looking for at-risk 15-year-old missing for 2 weeks
Sariah Cottle reported her dog Mikah (left) missing 10 years ago. Cottle was notified that...
Custody questions arise after multiple owners try to claim missing Colorado Springs dog
But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.
Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby

Latest News

BMW debuts new automated features in their new sedans, including the ability for drivers to...
New BMW lets you change lanes with your eyes
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, ‘what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks’
New Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet dealer in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On...
US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a still-tepid 1.3% annual rate
The sole survivor of a suspected serial killer talks about what happened.
Sole survivor of suspected serial killer seeks justice