Expect delays, practice patience: millions expected to travel Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re thinking about traveling this Memorial Day weekend, so is everyone else.

“All told across the country, we expect 43.2 million Americans will travel this year for Memorial Day. That is up 7% over 2022,” said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA.

Whether it’s by car or plane, no traveler is safe from delays.

“Airports are going to be busy, roads are going to be busy, and everything is going to be more expensive out there,” explained McKinley, “We see a 40% increase in airfare to this year’s top destinations, that’s not stopping air travel though. Surging air travel both domestically and internationally with international flights for Memorial Day up 250% over last year.”

If you plan on flying this week, give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport and through TSA. Airports may be a little chaotic, so plan for some interruptions.

Those taking a road trip will also want to practice patience while out on the road.

“This will be the 3rd busiest Memorial Day travel for road trips in our data since 2005,” McKinley said.

While traffic jams may not be on your side while traveling through metro areas, gas prices in Colorado are stabilizing for now.

“In Colorado, the statewide average is sitting at around $3.34. That is still expensive compared to previous years. It was $2.84 this time in 2018. It was $2.85 in 2019. Last year was the most expensive year on record and prices were about $4.15,” said McKinley. “If you’re driving, remember you can’t be mad at traffic, you are traffic. There is going to be traffic everywhere. Plan a little extra time especially near major metros like Denver, like Colorado Springs.”

