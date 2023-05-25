El Paso County law enforcement looking for missing at-risk senior

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Have you seen David Reid?

The 73-year-old, pictured at the top of this page, has been missing since Monday night.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says he was last spotted at 11 p.m. dressed in a suit and walking around Woodmoor Lake in Monument. He hasn’t been seen since, and there are concerns for his welfare.

If you have any information on Reid’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office right away at 719-570-7777.

