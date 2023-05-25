El Paso County law enforcement looking for missing at-risk senior

David Reid
David Reid(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Have you seen David Reid?

The 73-year-old, pictured at the top of this page, has been missing since Monday night.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says he was last spotted at 11 p.m. dressed in a suit and walking around Woodmoor Lake in Monument. He hasn’t been seen since, and there are concerns for his welfare.

If you have any information on Reid’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office right away at 719-570-7777.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Colorado law enforcement searching for missing Indigenous woman
Barr Trail stabbing
‘You would never think something like that would happen here’: Hikers speak out after stabbing near Manitou Springs trail
Samuel Nugent and the bike he could be riding.
Colorado Springs police looking for at-risk 15-year-old missing for 2 weeks
Sariah Cottle reported her dog Mikah (left) missing 10 years ago. Cottle was notified that...
Custody questions arise after multiple owners try to claim missing Colorado Springs dog
But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.
Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby

Latest News

5.25.23
Another Round of Storms Thursday
5.25.23
Storm Chances
Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly trying meet up with teenage girl
Arrest papers release after stabbing near Manitou Springs trail
Arrest papers released for a man who reportedly stabbed driver more than 20 times near popular Manitou Springs trail