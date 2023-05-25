District 11 announces pay raises for employees, including $50K starting salary for teachers

(kktv)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Teachers and other School District 11′s employees will be receiving a pay bump, effective in July!

This comes following weeks of intense negotiations between one of the Pikes Peak region’s largest school districts and three employee groups.

Last week, the district announced a tentative agreement had been reached. Thursday, it said that agreement had been finalized.

“All D-11 employee groups will see across-the-board pay raises starting July 1. Through these collaborative discussions, the Board of Education and employee groups committed to prioritizing investing in all staff through competitive compensation packages, high-quality professional development, and supportive work environments.

“The D-11 starting teacher salary will be $50,000, representing a 20 percent pay bump from the previous starting teacher salary, demonstrating dedication to supporting the invaluable work of educators. Alongside this landmark salary increase, there will be across-the-board pay raises for all employees within the school district in the heart of the city,” the district said in a statement.

The D-11 starting salary is one of the highest in the region, the district added.

“The board is collectively committed to student success and staff investment priorities. These historic raises not only serve as a testament to the appreciation for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our exceptional employees but also serve to attract talented staff to our district,” said school board President Dr. Parth Melpakam.

Below are the pay increase averages for each employee group:

  • Teachers: 15.99%
  • Education Support Professionals (ESP): 23.04%*
  • Executive Professionals: 13.58%

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Colorado law enforcement searching for missing Indigenous woman
Sariah Cottle reported her dog Mikah (left) missing 10 years ago. Cottle was notified that...
Custody questions arise after multiple owners try to claim missing Colorado Springs dog
But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.
Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby
Barr Trail stabbing
‘You would never think something like that would happen here’: Hikers speak out after stabbing near Manitou Springs trail
Samuel Nugent and the bike he could be riding.
Colorado Springs police looking for at-risk 15-year-old missing for 2 weeks

Latest News

Mountain Post Warrior Memorial
WATCH: Fort Carson honoring fallen soldiers with memorial ceremony
WATCH: Fort Carson memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers
Memorial Day weekend travel
Expect delays, practice patience: millions expected to travel Memorial Day weekend
The valve behind the protective metal cages.
Crooks racking up thousands of dollars in stolen valves from Pueblo parks