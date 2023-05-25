District 11 announces pay raises for employees, including $50K starting salary for teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Teachers and other School District 11′s employees will be receiving a pay bump, effective in July!

This comes following weeks of intense negotiations between one of the Pikes Peak region’s largest school districts and three employee groups.

Last week, the district announced a tentative agreement had been reached. Thursday, it said that agreement had been finalized.

“All D-11 employee groups will see across-the-board pay raises starting July 1. Through these collaborative discussions, the Board of Education and employee groups committed to prioritizing investing in all staff through competitive compensation packages, high-quality professional development, and supportive work environments.

“The D-11 starting teacher salary will be $50,000, representing a 20 percent pay bump from the previous starting teacher salary, demonstrating dedication to supporting the invaluable work of educators. Alongside this landmark salary increase, there will be across-the-board pay raises for all employees within the school district in the heart of the city,” the district said in a statement.

The D-11 starting salary is one of the highest in the region, the district added.

“The board is collectively committed to student success and staff investment priorities. These historic raises not only serve as a testament to the appreciation for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our exceptional employees but also serve to attract talented staff to our district,” said school board President Dr. Parth Melpakam.

Below are the pay increase averages for each employee group:

Teachers: 15.99%

Education Support Professionals (ESP): 23.04%*

Executive Professionals: 13.58%

