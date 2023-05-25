Crooks racking up thousands of dollars in stolen valves from Pueblo parks

The valve behind the protective metal cages.
The valve behind the protective metal cages.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are seeking any information on an unusual recurring crime.

Recently, sprinkler backflow valves have been stolen from several Pueblo parks.

The thefts alone are worth several thousand dollars, while also causing damage to the protective metal cages that are supposed to prevent access to the valves, police said.

The police department posted a video to social media showing a crook in the act of stealing a valve.

“The video is from far away, but if anyone in the community has information on the suspects involved in these thefts, please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502,” police wrote.

The video can be viewed below:

