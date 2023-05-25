Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 27-year-old Amber Haney is accused of killing her 15-month-old son.

The charges against her are child abuse resulting in death.

Arrest papers obtained by 11 News say her son died from malnourishment. According to those papers, 9-1-1 was called by Haney and her partner in August 2020.

Local police and fire were told the baby was wheezing. But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.

Responding medical personnel noted the child to be “very small for his age,” to look like a “skeleton,” and to already be in “rigor.”

An analysis of the affidavit cites a lack of medical care and proper nutrition as the reasoning behind his death.

Now almost three years later, police are still looking for Haney.

In November 2021, an affidavit was filed. It took police 15 months to file an affidavit for Amber Haney and the death of her 15-month-old son. Since then, Crime Stoppers has featured her on their wanted fugitives list.

“They are asking for any information they can get from the public that has seen these people or know something about their whereabouts,” said Ryan Guiberson, Vice Chairman of Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. “You know, Crime Stoppers, our whole program is based on the notion that somebody other than the criminal has some information about a crime.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to one thousand dollars if the information you provide helps lead to an arrest of Haney.

“Police obviously cannot do this all on [their] own,” Guiberson said. “So any information that they have, even a small piece of information, is often the piece that police really need to put things together.”

11 News is still waiting to hear back from police about why filing an affidavit on Haney took a year.

If you have any information, you can call crime stoppers anonymously.

