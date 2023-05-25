Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly trying meet up with teenage girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 38-year-old Colorado Springs man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly went to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Instead, police say he was actually meeting an undercover officer.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit began an undercover sting late last month to catch people using the internet to lure children.

“An unknown suspect initiated contact with an undercover online account portraying a 14-year-old female,” CSPD said.

For a month, the suspect chatted online with the “teen,” and finally arranged to meet on Wednesday.

When he showed up, he was greeted by officers, who arrested him on charges of internet luring of a child. The suspect has been identified as Garry Henderson, and jail records indicate he is currently being held without bond.

