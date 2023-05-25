Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly trying meet up with teenage girl

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 38-year-old Colorado Springs man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly went to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Instead, police say he was actually meeting an undercover officer.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit began an undercover sting late last month to catch people using the internet to lure children.

“An unknown suspect initiated contact with an undercover online account portraying a 14-year-old female,” CSPD said.

For a month, the suspect chatted online with the “teen,” and finally arranged to meet on Wednesday.

When he showed up, he was greeted by officers, who arrested him on charges of internet luring of a child. The suspect has been identified as Garry Henderson, and jail records indicate he is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Colorado law enforcement searching for missing Indigenous woman
Barr Trail stabbing
‘You would never think something like that would happen here’: Hikers speak out after stabbing near Manitou Springs trail
Samuel Nugent and the bike he could be riding.
Colorado Springs police looking for at-risk 15-year-old missing for 2 weeks
Sariah Cottle reported her dog Mikah (left) missing 10 years ago. Cottle was notified that...
Custody questions arise after multiple owners try to claim missing Colorado Springs dog
But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.
Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby

Latest News

Arrest papers release after stabbing near Manitou Springs trail
Arrest papers released for a man who reportedly stabbed driver more than 20 times near popular Manitou Springs trail
Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon
Another Round of Storms Thursday
But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.
Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby
Sariah Cottle reported her dog Mikah (left) missing 10 years ago. Cottle was notified that...
Custody questions arise after multiple owners try to claim missing Colorado Springs dog