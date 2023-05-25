Arrest papers released for a man who reportedly stabbed driver more than 20 times near popular Manitou Springs trail

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Witnesses report hearing a loud sound and then seeing a pink truck crash into a low retaining wall in the Barr trail parking lot Monday night. That’s according to arrest papers for 24-year-old Million Zimmerman.

Three teenagers reportedly told authorities they saw the passenger in the truck stab the driver multiple times. Court papers say Manitou Springs Police arrived first. In the documents, they say they found 60-year-old Eric Snay lying on the ground behind the truck and that Snay had been stabbed in the neck, head, right shoulder and chest more than 20 times. Snay was hospitalized after surgery.

“Once we got down to the bottom, they had it all you know please taped off. We’re on the exit to the trail,” hiking the night of the stabbing Sara Sharkey said. “There is a truck there with maybe blood.”

Investigators say they learned Zimmerman had walked into the woods nearby after the stabbing. Arrest papers say he came out of the woods the next morning.. As an officer was leaving the scene and was arrested.

“It makes me feel good that they got the person but it’s wild that at a place you think I’d say if you need expect comfort it’s wild that you’d be doing that and that’s the situation that we’re in right now as a society that could happen,” hiker Carter Beswick said.

Snay is expected to survive. Zimmerman is being held on $1,000,000 bond, he is expected to appear in court on June 2.

