Arrest papers released for a man who reportedly stabbed driver more than 20 times near popular Manitou Springs trail

Arrest papers release after stabbing near Manitou Springs trail
Arrest papers release after stabbing near Manitou Springs trail(kktv)
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:39 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Witnesses report hearing a loud sound and then seeing a pink truck crash into a low retaining wall in the Barr trail parking lot Monday night. That’s according to arrest papers for 24-year-old Million Zimmerman.

Three teenagers reportedly told authorities they saw the passenger in the truck stab the driver multiple times. Court papers say Manitou Springs Police arrived first. In the documents, they say they found 60-year-old Eric Snay lying on the ground behind the truck and that Snay had been stabbed in the neck, head, right shoulder and chest more than 20 times. Snay was hospitalized after surgery.

“Once we got down to the bottom, they had it all you know please taped off. We’re on the exit to the trail,” hiking the night of the stabbing Sara Sharkey said. “There is a truck there with maybe blood.”

Investigators say they learned Zimmerman had walked into the woods nearby after the stabbing. Arrest papers say he came out of the woods the next morning.. As an officer was leaving the scene and was arrested.

“It makes me feel good that they got the person but it’s wild that at a place you think I’d say if you need expect comfort it’s wild that you’d be doing that and that’s the situation that we’re in right now as a society that could happen,” hiker Carter Beswick said.

Snay is expected to survive. Zimmerman is being held on $1,000,000 bond, he is expected to appear in court on June 2.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Million Zimmerman, stabbing suspect.
Man reportedly stabbed more than 15 times near Barr Trail in Manitou Springs, suspect arrested
Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
William Jacobs is accused of child abuse in Colorado. The victim, a 10-month-old baby, passed...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Baby dies in Colorado as mother’s boyfriend is suspected of child abuse
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
Barr Trail stabbing
‘You would never think something like that would happen here’: Hikers speak out after stabbing near Manitou Springs trail

Latest News

Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon
Another Round of Storms Thursday
But upon arrival, they reported the child looked to be dead for a while.
Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby
Sariah Cottle reported her dog Mikah (left) missing 10 years ago. Cottle was notified that...
Custody questions arise after multiple owners try to claim missing Colorado Springs dog
WATCH: Colorado Springs mom wanted after 15 months on the run following death of 15-month-old baby