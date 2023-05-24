“You would never think something like that would happen here” hikers speak out after stabbing near Manitou Springs trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the parking lot at Barr Trail in Manitou Springs Monday night, after a report of a stabbing.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, who is assisting Manitou Police on the investigation, a man stabbed 60-year-old Eric Snay more than 15 times.

“El Paso County Emergency Dispatch received a phone call to report of assault at the Bar Trail parking lot. Manitou Springs Police arrived on scene. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim with multiple injuries,” said Lieutenant Karla Schmidt with El Paso County Sheriff’s Department during a press conference Monday night.

The suspect is 24-year-old Million Zimmerman. He is being charged with attempted first degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Snay is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office said the stabbing happened at a time when many people were around. Barr Trail sees more than 150,000 hikers a year and traffic picks up during the summer months.

Hikers 11News spoke with Tuesday said they were shocked to hear that this happened at a popular trail.

“It’s really horrible and it’s really sad news. Especially right here, in this parking lot that we’re here right now,” said Vinny Barnett, a local hiker.

11News asked the sheriff’s office if Snay and Zimmerman knew each other or if the stabbing was random. They said they will not share any more about the investigation, however the news has made some hikers uneasy.

“There are so many families and kids that are here. You would never think that something like that would happen here. It’s like a family friendly place,” said Kaeli Brown, a hiker in the area.

A spokesperson with Manitou Springs Police said the Ruxton Avenue corridor has seen three assaults in the last year, not including Monday’s nights. They said that two of the assaults were related to domestic violence and the other was a neighbor dispute.

“It’s just a reminder keep your head on a swivel at all times. Even at a place where you might feel comfortable or think you’re comfortable stuff going at the fan real quick,” said Carter Beswick, a hiker.

11News has a request in for arrest papers for Zimmerman.

