Toddler dies after being pinned by automated mattress, authorities say

Sarpy County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a toddler died from being stuck in bed.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:12 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 1-year-old boy from Nebraska suffocated to death after authorities say he was pinned between a mattress and its frame.

Several groups of first responders, including the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an emergency call at 4:08 p.m. Sunday in Omaha. The call indicated a 1-year-old boy needed immediate medical help, WOWT reports.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy in critical condition. They performed CPR, and the boy was sent to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

An autopsy indicated the 1-year-old died from suffocation.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation found the boy had been pinned between an electric automated mattress and its frame.

Authorities say the death does not appear suspicious. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Million Zimmerman, stabbing suspect.
Man reportedly stabbed more than 15 times near Barr Trail in Manitou Springs, suspect arrested
Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
William Jacobs is accused of child abuse in Colorado. The victim, a 10-month-old baby, passed...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Baby dies in Colorado as mother’s boyfriend is suspected of child abuse
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
Fort Carson soldier seriously injured in training incident Monday

Latest News

The team arrived Tuesday at the reservoir in Portugal looking for clues into the disappearance...
German prosecutor says clues to McCann child disappearance possible at Portuguese dam site
The team arrived Tuesday at the reservoir in Portugal looking for clues into the disappearance...
RAW: German investigation crew arrives to search dam site
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Rain, winds lash Guam as Typhoon Mawar closes in and residents shelter
Staying smoky, a few pm storms possible Tuesday
Less Smoke Today