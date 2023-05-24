Springs officer injured after driver loses control, hits police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people including a police officer were hurt after a driver lost control and careened into a parked patrol car late Tuesday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says two of its officers were sitting in a business parking lot along Centennial Boulevard south of Flying W Ranch Road when a northbound car suddenly veered into the southbound lanes. It crashed into a curb, flipped over and rolled into one of the police cars. The force of impact pushed that police cruiser into the cruiser parked next to it.

The suspect driver, their passenger, and one of the officers were transported to the hospital. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening; the conditions of the other two people have not been released.

Police believe the suspect was speeding when they lost control. Drinking and driving may also be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

