Southern Colorado campground already booking for next summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Memorial Day weekend has claimed the nickname as the unofficial start to the summer.

Ahead of that unofficial start, Colorado campgrounds are already booked out for the entire summer.

“We are extremely booked, and we are having a hard time getting people even in for 1 night,” explained Matthew Baker, general manager of Colorado Springs KOA Holiday. “All that we can do, is do what we can and fit them in so they can make the memories to last a lifetime.”

New information from Kampground of America’s 2023 North American Camping and Outdoor Hospitality Report shows around 92 million households in the U.S. consider themselves campers finding it a cost effective way to travel despite an economic downturn.

“It makes us feel good. It makes our employees happy; they get to interact with people from all over the country, all over the world. We have people coming from Sweden, people from Holland are coming as well,” said Baker adding the best thing to do to secure a camp spot is to book way in advance. We’re already booking into the next year for the summer and it’s filling up quick, so if you want a spot, now is the time to start booking.”

According to KOA’s same report, campers contributed $52 billion to local communities in 2022. That is up $8 billion from 2021.

