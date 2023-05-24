Crash on SB I-25 impacted traffic in Colorado Springs near N. Academy Wednesday, cleared at about 11 a.m.

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was impacting traffic on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

At about 10 a.m. CDOT alerted the public to the crash near N. Academy. As of 10:30 a.m., part of the merge lane was closed.

The crash was cleared at about 11 a.m.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Million Zimmerman, stabbing suspect.
Man reportedly stabbed more than 15 times near Barr Trail in Manitou Springs, suspect arrested
Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
William Jacobs is accused of child abuse in Colorado. The victim, a 10-month-old baby, passed...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Baby dies in Colorado as mother’s boyfriend is suspected of child abuse
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
Fort Carson soldier seriously injured in training incident Monday

Latest News

Samuel Nugent and the bike he could be riding.
Colorado Springs police looking for at-risk 15-year-old missing for 2 weeks
Colorado Springs KOA Holiday managers say they're having a hard time getting people in for just...
Southern Colorado campground already booking for next summer
WATCH: Police in Colorado help recover little girl's missing stuffed animal 'Sparkles'
WATCH: Sex offender sought in Colorado, convicted of lewd sexual assault on a child