Crash on SB I-25 impacted traffic in Colorado Springs near N. Academy Wednesday, cleared at about 11 a.m.
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was impacting traffic on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
At about 10 a.m. CDOT alerted the public to the crash near N. Academy. As of 10:30 a.m., part of the merge lane was closed.
The crash was cleared at about 11 a.m.
This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic.
