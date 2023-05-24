Colorado Springs police looking for at-risk 15-year-old missing for 2 weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are urging the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen.

Samuel Nugent, just 15, was reported missing by his family on May 10. Two weeks later, he has still not been located, and police have received new information that make them even more concerned for Samuel’s well-being.

“Detectives with Metro Vice received information from an acquaintance that raised the level of concern for Samuel’s safety,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Samuel is described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound white male with light brown hair and brown eyes. He has some suffered some health issues and needs daily medication. He was last seen at his home on Dillon Circle and was last known to be wearing a black hoodie with gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes. He was carrying a black Under Armor backpack and was riding a white mountain bike with red highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department immediately at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

