Colorado Springs police looking for at-risk 15-year-old missing for 2 weeks

Samuel Nugent and what the bike he was riding looks like.
Samuel Nugent and what the bike he was riding looks like.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are urging the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen.

Samuel Nugent, just 15, was reported missing by his family on May 10. Two weeks later, he has still not been located, and police have received new information that make them even more concerned for Samuel’s well-being.

“Detectives with Metro Vice received information from an acquaintance that raised the level of concern for Samuel’s safety,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Samuel is described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound white male with light brown hair and brown eyes. He has some suffered some health issues and needs daily medication. He was last seen at his home on Dillon Circle and was last known to be wearing a black hoodie with gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes. He was carrying a black Under Armor backpack and was riding a white mountain bike with red highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department immediately at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Million Zimmerman, stabbing suspect.
Man reportedly stabbed more than 15 times near Barr Trail in Manitou Springs, suspect arrested
Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
William Jacobs is accused of child abuse in Colorado. The victim, a 10-month-old baby, passed...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Baby dies in Colorado as mother’s boyfriend is suspected of child abuse
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
Fort Carson soldier seriously injured in training incident Monday

Latest News

Colorado Springs KOA Holiday managers say they're having a hard time getting people in for just...
Southern Colorado campground already booking for next summer
Two sheriff's deputies in Colorado have been indicted in connection to the killing of...
Family of Christian Glass agrees to historic $19 million settlement
WATCH: $19M settlement reached in Christian Glass case
A happy reunion!
Colorado police department goes beyond the call of duty to reunite little girl with stuffed animal