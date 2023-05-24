Colorado police department goes beyond the call of duty to reunite little girl with stuffed animal

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - A stuffed animal named Sparkles is home after a big adventure!

Sparkles was accidentally left behind when her family was visiting Salida recently.

“We live in Woodland Park,” said mom Lyndsay Knopp. “... We stopped in town, ate at Mo’s, and walked around town and landed at the park. My daughter was carrying her favorite furry friend, Sparkles.

“We then headed home. Once we arrived, my daughter realized we left Sparkles!”

Knopp was sure Sparkles was gone for good and tried to break the news gently to her daughter.

“She was so sad, and I told her, ‘There were so many fun friends at the park that I’m sure someone picked up Sparkles -- and it’s unlikely we’d see her again.’”

But after seeing the look on her daughter’s face, Knopp decided it was worth a shot calling the Salida Police Department.

“I thought, ‘Well, we can call the police, and you can tell them about Sparkles.’ We called the no- urgent police line and got the most amazing dispatcher! My daughter explained her furry friend in precise detail. The dispatcher was patient and kind.”

To the family’s astonishment, just an hour later they got a call from a police officer, letting them know Sparkles was found!

The officer asked the family for their address so she could send Sparkles home. A few days later, Sparkles arrived in the mail -- wearing a police badge! Enclosed was a letter from Officer Brenna Osborn:

“Sparkles was found safe and sound right where you left her. I think she knew you would miss her! I wanted to make sure she stayed safe while I waited to get her back to you, so I decided that she was going to be my partner for the night, keeping the city safe! I think she liked being the co-pilot. She definitely earned her badge, and I think she should share it with you.”

Osborn included photos of Officer Sparkles on the beat, along with swag from the Salida Police Department.

“There are good humans, and I’m so glad my daughter was able to witness this first hand! Salida Police Department went above and beyond, and we are thankful!” Knopp said.

