Colorado law enforcement searching for missing Indigenous woman

Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.(CBI)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:22 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Lakewood police are asking the public for helping finding a missing woman.

The family of Chasity Mueller last heard from her via text message on May 3. Her whereabouts since then are unknown.

Police say Mueller, 36, is known to be homeless in the Lakewood area.

Mueller is an Indigenous woman described as being 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She has the words “Stay Away” tattooed to her fingers across both hands. Police say it’s unknown where she was last seen, but she could be a known companion, Vincent “Vinny” Ramirez. The Lakewood Police Department did not have a photo available of Ramirez.

Anyone with information on Mueller is encouraged to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7111 or 911.

