Bill Lee, jazz musician who worked on son Spike Lee’s early movies, dies at 94

FILE - Director Spike Lee, left, and his father Bill Lee attend a special 20th anniversary...
FILE - Director Spike Lee, left, and his father Bill Lee attend a special 20th anniversary screening of "Do the Right Thing", in New York, on June 29, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Lee, a well-regarded jazz musician who accompanied such artists as Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel and Harry Belafonte as well as scoring four of his son Spike’s early films, including the hit “Do the Right Thing” and two songs for “Jungle Fever,” has died. He was 94.

Lee died Wednesday at his home in Brooklyn, said Theo Dumont, a publicist for Spike Lee. The younger Lee posted several photos of his father on his Instagram page announcing the death.

Lee was a session bassist who has played on albums by Odetta, Woody Guthrie, Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, John Lee Hooker and Peter, Paul and Mary, among many others. He can be heard on Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” and Lightfoot’s “Oh, Linda.” He played on Aretha Franklin’s Columbia album debut in 1960, “Aretha.”

Lee wrote the soundtracks to Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” “School Daze,” “Do the Right Thing” and “Mo’ Better Blues.” Bill Lee also appeared in “Do the Right Thing.” Terence Blanchard took over the role starting with “Jungle Fever.”

Bill Lee and Spike Lee were estranged after a falling out in the 1990s that the father attributed to his remarriage to Susan Kaplan.

In addition to Kaplan and Spike Lee, the elder Lee is survived by his sons, David, Cinque and Arnold; a daughter Joie; a brother, A. Clifton Lee; and two grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Million Zimmerman, stabbing suspect.
Man reportedly stabbed more than 15 times near Barr Trail in Manitou Springs, suspect arrested
Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
William Jacobs is accused of child abuse in Colorado. The victim, a 10-month-old baby, passed...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Baby dies in Colorado as mother’s boyfriend is suspected of child abuse
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
Fort Carson soldier seriously injured in training incident Monday

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
FILE - Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Aug. 26,...
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
Officer Becerra and his family on the left, Staff Sergeant Walker and his family on the right.
Mortgages paid off for Colorado families who lost loved ones by Tunnel to Towers Foundation
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain