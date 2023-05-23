Wildfire smoke still lingers in Colorado Springs, doctors concerned about health risks

By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The wildfire smoke hanging all along the front range is hard to miss. This is coming from wildfires in Canada.

Doctors are warning people to not be outdoors unless you have to, saying your health may be impacted. Ian Tullberg, Senior Medical Director with UCHealth, tells 11 News there are ways you can protect yourself from this smoke including turning on AC. This tips works for inside of your car and your home. This will bring in good circulating air, getting rid of the bad air.

Tullberg also tells 11 News if you have to be outside and have a chronic disease like asthma or COPD, keep your inhaler handy. Tullburg also recommends using medicine like Zyrtec if you are having sinus issues. He says if you have to work outdoors, you can use a face mask for protection. This works best if your face mask is completely covered and filtered.

“The mask may not be 100% great but it could help a little bit,” said Tullberg. “Go ahead and wear that. A better form fitting mask maybe with a little filter on it itself is probably going to be a better option.”

Tullberg tells 11 News the best thing you can do is monitor your own symptoms. If you are coughing more and harder than normal, you should see a doctor right away.

