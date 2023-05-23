WARNING, GRAPHIC: Baby dies in Colorado as mother’s boyfriend is suspected of child abuse

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 10-month-old baby died this week in Colorado as the boyfriend of the mother’s child is in jail.

WARNING: Some of the following details can be hard to read and comes from the affidavit for the suspect.

According to arrest papers obtained by 11 News, the Canon City Police Department started investigating the case Sunday morning when they received a 911 call from a nurse. The arrest papers state the nurse was at a motel when she “overheard the incident” from a neighboring room. The incident in question reportedly involved the suspect being too rough with the victim, identified as 10-month-old Edward Hayes. The suspect, William Jacobs, claims that while his girlfriend, the mother of the child, was at work he was changing the diaper of Hayes when Hayes “went stiff and began making gargling noises.”

Jacobs reportedly told investigators he began shaking and slapping the baby on the back to get him to breathe. The nurse from next door called 911 and started CPR. The child was rushed to the hospital and eventually passed away.

At one point when the suspect was in contact with a detective who wanted to speak with him, he reportedly put his hands behind his back and said, “I fucking knew it, just take me to jail.” Jacobs was not under arrest at that time.

During an interview, Jacobs told investigators he hit the victim’s head on a door frame a few days earlier while taking the child to throw up in the toilet, according to arrest papers. The person interviewing the suspect noted his story was “continually changing throughout the interview” and he admitted to being rough with the baby. His demeanor was also described as “being very anxious, and self-soothing such as hugging himself and rocking back and forth.” The affidavit adds the suspect never asked how the victim was doing during the interview.

“He also explained that he disciplined [redacted] in the same way as his dog and demonstrated throwing his dog, but used an infant-sized doll to demonstrate lightly throwing [redacted] onto the bed,” the arrest papers add.

Jacobs was originally charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, but police say the charges are expected to be amended.

As of Tuesday, Jacobs was being held in jail without bond.

