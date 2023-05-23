U-Haul truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near...
The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near the White House.(Source: WUSA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a U-Haul truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

In an update early Tuesday, Guglielmi said preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers.

Police deemed the truck was safe.

Guglielmi says charges will be filed by the U.S. Park Police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
CSPD is investigating the shooting.
Dog dead, suspect shot after reportedly attacking Fountain officers
An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.
Casa Bonita reopening draws closer as ‘finishing touches’ start on dome
William Jacobs, 21, was arrested Sunday, May 21, 2023, after an infant was found unresponsive...
Fremont County man arrested after baby is found unresponsive at motel

Latest News

Smoky day on Monday
More smoke for Tuesday
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Breaking News Alert.
Large law enforcement presence in Manitou Springs
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead