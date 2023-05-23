Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open

FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.
FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Golf legend Tiger Woods has withdrawn from next month’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club as he recovers from a recent surgery.

The U.S. Golf Association’s Monday announcement comes after the 47-year-old Woods missed last week’s PGA Championship.

He hasn’t played at the U.S. Open since 2019.

Woods last competed at the Masters in April but withdrew before the resumption of the weather-delayed third round.

He pulled out due to a reaggravation of his plantar fasciitis, a tissue inflammation that causes pain in the heel.

Woods then had surgery for arthritis in his ankle, which stemmed from severe leg injuries he suffered in a massive 20-21 car crash.

It’s still not clear if he will play in the fourth and final major of the year, the Open Championship in England in July.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
Barr Trail parking lot assault 5/22/2023
Suspect on the run after assaulting man at Barr Trail parking lot in Manitou Springs
Robert Kristo
Former Fort Carson soldier sentenced to nearly half-century in prison
William Jacobs, 21, was arrested Sunday, May 21, 2023, after an infant was found unresponsive...
Infant dies from injuries suffered from suspected child abuse; Fremont County man held without bond

Latest News

Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, Kentucky, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1...
‘I ran out of gas’: Man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off while filling tank
City councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
Two sheriff's deputies in Colorado have been indicted in connection to the killing of...
Family of Christian Glass agrees to historic $19 million settlement
Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.
Man charged after trying to take 13-year-old girl from children’s play center, deputies say
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds