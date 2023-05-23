Suspect on the run after assaulting man at Barr Trail parking lot in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is on the run after assaulting a man at a local trail parking lot.

Emergency crews responded to the Barr trailhead in Manitou Springs around 7:40 p.m. Monday after a 911 call reported an assault in the parking lot. First responders found a badly injured man.

“Manitou Springs Fire arrived on scene and began life-saving efforts,” said Lt. Carla Schmidt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. “The victim was transported to a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene, where there were multiple witnesses.”

Sara Sharkey had just finished a trek up the Incline and was on her way down when she saw law enforcement activity below. She initially assumed someone had hurt themselves on the trail, until she got closer to the parking lot.

“We saw, like, a whole lot of lights and sirens,” she told 11 News. “Once we got down to the bottom, they had it all police-taped off around the exit to the trail. There was a truck there with looked like maybe blood and a bunch of trash behind it.”

Investigators are now trying to figure out exactly what happened. No suspect description has been released at this time, and it’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

“We are currently reviewing camera footage of the incident and interviewing witnesses,” Schmidt said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on the incident to call 719-520-7777.

