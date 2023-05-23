Study: Nearly half of global wildlife are seeing a rapid population decline

FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population...
FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population declines.(CNN, WCPO, WLUK)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:16 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Startling news from a study on global wildlife says that nearly half of the planet’s species are in population decline.

The study’s authors analyzed more than 70,000 species across the globe from mammals to birds to fish and even insects.

They found 48% are seeing their population shrink, and fewer than 3% are seeing an increase.

Declines tend to be concentrated in the tropics because animals there are typically more sensitive to changes in the environment.

According to the study, the main factors driving this “extinction crisis” are the destruction of landscapes and climate change.

The study was published Monday in the journal, Biological Reviews.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
Barr Trail parking lot assault 5/22/2023
Suspect on the run after assaulting man at Barr Trail parking lot in Manitou Springs
Robert Kristo
Former Fort Carson soldier sentenced to nearly half-century in prison
William Jacobs, 21, was arrested Sunday, May 21, 2023, after an infant was found unresponsive...
Fremont County man arrested after baby is found unresponsive at motel

Latest News

RAW: Police collect evidence at crash site near White House
Crash of truck near White House under investigation
A memorial listing the names of the five killed in a senseless act of violence in November 2022.
Public invited to purchase personalized tiles for Club Q memorial to mass shooting victims
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol...
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the U.S. surgeon general