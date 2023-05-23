Rocky Mountain Vibes seek host families in the Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the Rocky Mountain Vibes season about to get underway, some players are still in search of stable housing!

The team is in search of host families in the Colorado Springs area. Tyler Petersen, who runs baseball operations for the Vibes, explained the program is similar to an exchange student program. However, the player will only be living with the host family part-time because 48 games are on the road.

A host family would be responsible for housing the player for about 55 nights this summer.

WHAT THE PLAYER OR PLAYERS NEED:

-His own bedroom, or separate beds if you are able to hose multiple players in the same room.

-Access to their own bathroom

WHAT YOU GET FOR BEING A HOST FAMILY:

-The player will pay you a stipend of $200 per month, with three full months and two partial months

-You receive tickets to every Vibes home game

CONTACT IF YOU’RE INTERESTED TO SEE IF YOU ARE ELIGIBLE:

Email: kgoodell@vibesbaseball.com

