Public invited to purchase personalized tiles for Club Q memorial to mass shooting victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Club Q has announced a new way the community can pay tribute to the lives lost during the heinous attack inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub late last year.

Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green were killed when a person opened fire inside the club on Nov. 19. Countless others were injured, and police have said the death toll could have been even more staggering had two men not jumped in and taken down the shooter.

The suspect is facing more than 300 charges.

When Club Q reopens later this year, it has two big aims: to enhance security so its patrons have a safer space and to honor those lives lost or irrevocably changed on that terrible night.

Construction on a permanent memorial is underway. When complete, it will feature five 15-foot pillars in honor of Aston, Rump, Loving, Paugh and Green, and 17 boulders surrounding the memorial in tribute of those injured.

To help both fund the memorial and give the community an opportunity to personalize it, the club announced last week it had partnered with Fundraising Brick to sell customizable 4-by-8 tiles.

“All tiles that are purchased will be permanently installed inside the patio of Club Q to recognize and thank those who help us complete the construction of our tribute. You can become a permanent part of Club Q’s story, and we hope you will support us as we complete this project,” the club said in a social media post.

Tiles will cost $150 apiece. There are only a limited a number available, so order one ASAP before all are claimed.

“Hate will not win, and we look forward to returning our space to the LGBTQ community.”

