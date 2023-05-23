NASCAR reportedly looking into derogatory comments made on Bubba Wallace’s radio following race

NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following...
NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following Sunday's All-Star Race, reports say.(Chris Graythen / NASCAR)
By Travis Leder
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - NASCAR is reportedly trying to find out who accessed Bubba Wallace’s radio channel following Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

Motorsport.com reports someone keyed into his team’s radio channel with an offensive message.

“Go back to where you came from you a******. You’re not wanted in NASCAR,” the person said, according to the racing website.

FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass confirmed that Wallace didn’t hear the statement following his runner-up finish.

“It happens occasionally that someone not with a team taps into and gets on a team’s radio since they use public frequencies,” Pockrass tweeted.

Wallace is the only Black driver competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he has been one of the leading voices in the sport on racial issues. He efforts were among those that led to NASCAR banning the Confederate flag at races in 2020.

Kyle Larson finished first in Sunday’s winner-take-all event, which had a prize of $1 million. Wallace joked that he was the “best of the rest” after his result in the non-points exhibition event.

Wallace currently ranks 15th in the Cup Series standings after back-to-back top-five finishes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Most Read

Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
Barr Trail parking lot assault 5/22/2023
Suspect on the run after assaulting man at Barr Trail parking lot in Manitou Springs
Robert Kristo
Former Fort Carson soldier sentenced to nearly half-century in prison
William Jacobs, 21, was arrested Sunday, May 21, 2023, after an infant was found unresponsive...
Infant dies from injuries suffered from suspected child abuse; Fremont County man held without bond

Latest News

Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, Kentucky, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1...
‘I ran out of gas’: Man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off while filling tank
City councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
Two sheriff's deputies in Colorado have been indicted in connection to the killing of...
Family of Christian Glass agrees to historic $19 million settlement
Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.
Man charged after trying to take 13-year-old girl from children’s play center, deputies say
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds