Large law enforcement presence in Manitou Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are positioned along Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs Monday night.

Our crew has seen officials from Manitou Springs, EPSO and State Patrol responding.

KKTV has a crew on scene. We have several calls in to both the city of Manitou Springs and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to learn more.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.