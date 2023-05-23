Large law enforcement presence in Manitou Springs

By Adam Atchison
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:35 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are positioned along Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs Monday night.

Our crew has seen officials from Manitou Springs, EPSO and State Patrol responding.

KKTV has a crew on scene. We have several calls in to both the city of Manitou Springs and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to learn more.

This story will be updated.

