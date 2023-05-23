Infant dies from injuries suffered from suspected child abuse; Fremont County man held without bond

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An infant has died following what police have called a “tragic” case of child abuse.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 at 1925 Fremont Drive in Canon City just before 7:40 a.m. Sunday on reports of an unconscious 10-month-old.

“Officers quickly responded and attempted life-saving efforts until medical responders arrived,” the Canon City Police Department said in a news release on the incident. “The baby was transported to St. Thomas More Hospital and eventually flown to Colorado Springs.”

Despite all life-saving efforts, the baby was pronounced dead after arriving at Children’s Hospital.

Police later arrested 21-year-old William Jacobs of Florence, who was allegedly last the person to be with the child before 911 was called. The police department says Jacobs’ arrest followed interviews with both him and the baby’s mother, as well as medical examinations and doctor evaluations. Jacobs is currently being held without bond. He was initially charged with child abuse resulting in death, but the police department says detectives will be filing amended charges following the little boy’s death.

“This incident was tragic at all levels and, our thoughts and prayers are with the child and the child’s family,” the police department said. “Chief Schick would like to extend his thanks to the officers and detectives that worked together to try and bring about a quick and successful closure to this case. These types of cases are difficult to investigate simply due to the nature of being exposed to this type of heinous act and the detectives pushed through with professionalism to help bring about some type of justice.”

The news release included a brief statement from Canon City Police Chief John Schick:

“These cases are extremely taxing on everyone associated with the investigation, as well as the community, the victimization of kids, particularly infants, are some of the most significant crimes, and they impact everyone.”

The child was identified Tuesday as Edward Hayes.

Police are imploring anyone with information in the case to call the Canon City Police Department Investigations Unit.

