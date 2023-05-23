Denver Broncos release Super Bowl Champion Kicker Brandon McManus

Brandon McManus was released from the Broncos.
Brandon McManus was released from the Broncos.(Eric Lars Bakke / Denver Broncos / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - Super Bowl Champion Brandon McManus was released from the Denver Broncos, the team announced on Tuesday.

“Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community,” General Manager George Paton said in a statement. “Developing into one of the NFL’s most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos’ history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future.”

McManus helped the Broncos in their Super Bowl 50 victory after making all 10 of his postseason attempts that yseason. The team reports McManus had three seasons in which he made at least 85 percent of his field goal attempts as he was the final player remaining on the team from the Super Bowl 50 win.

McManus is the second-leading scorer in the team’s history.

As of Tuesday, the Broncos didn’t have a kicker on the roster.

