Club Q hero Richard Fierro to be the grand marshall for the 2023 Pikes Peak Pride parade

Richard Fierro after receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions at Club Q on...
Richard Fierro after receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions at Club Q on the night of Nov. 19, 2022.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Club Q hero Rich Fierro will be headlining the upcoming Pikes Peak Pride parade, the organization announced Monday.

The parade will be Sunday, June 11, at 11 a.m. The route runs along Tejon from Acacia Park to the Pioneer Museum.

Fierro is credited with saving lives the night a shooter opened fire at the Club Q nightclub last year. Fierro and naval officer Thomas James tackled the gunman, stopping the massacre and holding the suspect down until police could arrest them.

Five people lost their lives and numerous others were injured, but law enforcement believe Fierro and James’ actions prevented the death toll from being even higher.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
Barr Trail parking lot assault 5/22/2023
Suspect on the run after assaulting man at Barr Trail parking lot in Manitou Springs
Robert Kristo
Former Fort Carson soldier sentenced to nearly half-century in prison
William Jacobs, 21, was arrested Sunday, May 21, 2023, after an infant was found unresponsive...
Fremont County man arrested after baby is found unresponsive at motel

Latest News

A memorial listing the names of the five killed in a senseless act of violence in November 2022.
Public invited to purchase personalized tiles for Club Q memorial to mass shooting victims
Barr Trail parking lot assault 5/22/2023
Suspect on the run after assaulting man at Barr Trail parking lot in Manitou Springs
Robert Kristo
Former Fort Carson soldier sentenced to nearly half-century in prison
Smoky day on Monday
More smoke for Tuesday