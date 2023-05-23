Club Q hero Richard Fierro to be the grand marshall for the 2023 Pikes Peak Pride parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Club Q hero Rich Fierro will be headlining the upcoming Pikes Peak Pride parade, the organization announced Monday.

The parade will be Sunday, June 11, at 11 a.m. The route runs along Tejon from Acacia Park to the Pioneer Museum.

Fierro is credited with saving lives the night a shooter opened fire at the Club Q nightclub last year. Fierro and naval officer Thomas James tackled the gunman, stopping the massacre and holding the suspect down until police could arrest them.

Five people lost their lives and numerous others were injured, but law enforcement believe Fierro and James’ actions prevented the death toll from being even higher.

