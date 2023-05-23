CDOT announces I-25 closures just south of Colorado Springs for Tuesday and Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers!

Southbound I-25 will be closed at South Academy (135) for the next couple of nights.

CDOT says the closure is so crews can install a new overhead sign just north of the Highway 16 and Fort Carson gate 20 interchange.

Starting Tuesday night at 10, all southbound lanes will be closed, and traffic will be diverted onto Highway 85/87 and then back onto I-25. That closure will last until 4 a.m. Wednesday, just ahead of the morning rush hour.

The closure will again be in effect Wednesday night at 10 until 4 Thursday morning.

Additionally, the right lane on southbound I-25 will be closed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. between South Academy to Santa Fe Avenue (128) for erosion control maintenance.

