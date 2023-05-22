Watch party at Ball Arena for the Denver Nuggets game Monday night sold out

Western Conference Finals 2023.
Western Conference Finals 2023.(NBA/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Nuggets are aiming to make history Monday night as they hope to sweep the Los Angeles Lakers and head to the franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals.

A watch party for Game 4, a road game, is being held at Ball Arena Monday night. The tickets were sold out as of Monday afternoon.

The Nuggets were able to win Game 3 in LA even though they lost the battle for rebounds and they didn’t have a triple-double from Nikola Jokic as they came out on top 119 to 108.

Despite the Nuggets’ past three wins, DraftKings Sportsbook had the Lakers as 3-point favorites Monday afternoon.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here for more on how to watch Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

