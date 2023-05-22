Suspect charged after man killed over UNO card game

A man was killed over a game of UNO. (Credit: KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) - A 27-year-old Texas man accused of punching a man during a game of UNO is now charged with manslaughter.

Andrew Placencia was arrested last week more than five months after the New Year’s party where the fight broke out among family friends over a card game.

Placencia is accused of causing Wayland Hood’s death.

“He was the love of my life. He really was,” his wife Kelly Hood said.

Kelly Hood says they were celebrating with family friends when a fight started during a game of UNO. Her husband broke it up, angering Placencia’s brother who reportedly said, “If you don’t take care of that, we aren’t family.”

“All of a sudden, A.J. came and hit him out of the blue. Wayland didn’t see it. He got hit in the eye, and he went down,” Kelly Hood said.

The medical examiner ruled Wayland Hood’s death a homicide, leading to Placencia’s arrest on Thursday.

Wendell Hood, Wayland Hood’s brother, said their family does not hate their former friends, but they do hate what happened.

“I hope he realizes what he did to us. He took away a brother. He took away a husband. He took away a grandfather. He took away a friend,” Kelly Hood said.

Placencia is due back in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
CSPD is investigating the shooting.
Dog dead, suspect shot after reportedly attacking Fountain officers
An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.
Casa Bonita reopening draws closer as ‘finishing touches’ start on dome
Statewide alert issued for Kenny John.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in southern Colorado May 12
Generic drug and arrest photo.
24 indicted for suspected drug trafficking conspiracy with ties to Colorado and Mexico

Latest News

At least 20 students are dead after a dormitory fire, the Guyanese government said on Monday.
School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children, many of them Indigenous
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
50+ gallons of chemicals spill near downtown Colorado Springs
FILE - European Union hits Facebook parent Meta with record $1.3 billion fine over transfers of...
Meta fined record $1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to US
Smoky skies continue on Monday
More thick smoke expected today
Jessica Bernardo poses for a photo at her home in Little Elm, Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2023....
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state’s abortion law