Shots fired at Cherry Creek State Park, leading to car chase

The chase ended at East Smoky Hill Road and East Ratcliff Drive in Aurora on May 21, 2023.
The chase ended at East Smoky Hill Road and East Ratcliff Drive in Aurora on May 21, 2023.(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:22 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A car chase ended in Arapahoe County Sunday after the suspects plowed through a fence into the backyard of someone’s home.

The county sheriff’s office says deputies immediately detained both men inside the vehicle.

The chase began around 6 p.m. after gunshots were fired at the Cherry Creek State Park swim beach.

“Witnesses told deputies they saw two men firing weapons. The men then jumped in their vehicle and took off,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Deputies caught up to the suspect vehicle, but the men refused to stop.

“Deputies performed a TVI [tactical vehicle intervention] and used their patrol cars to end the pursuit at East Smoky Hill Rd. and East Radcliff Dr.,” the sheriff’s office said. “That’s when their vehicle hit a fence and crashed into the backyard of a home.”

Both men are now being questioned.

No one was injured at the swim beach or at the crash site, the sheriff’s office said.

